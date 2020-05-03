HackWesTX II is Texas Tech University's second student-run hackathon! A Hackathon is a 24 hour event where you can make any of your crazy ideas come to life! We provide you with free food, networking opportunities and lots of swag! You take care of hacking, we'll take care of you! This year, the hackathon will start Saturday, March 7th and end Sunday, March 8th. Exact schedule times are yet to be determined. We are developers who encourage each other to do better. It’s not just about writing code or programming hardware, it’s about making a positive impact in our community. We want to empower the next generation of learners that will change our world and hackathons are a great opportunity to do just that! Registration is now OPEN at http://hackwestx.com





The location has been changed to the Innovation Hub building, TTU, Street Address: 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79415.





Transportation will be provided for Texas Tech Students!





Please check hackwestx.com for any other updates



