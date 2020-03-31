We are looking for young adults (at least 18 years old within the Generation Z cohort - born in or after 1997 to study the impact of cooking demonstrations). This study focuses on mental health and behaviors related to diet and cooking.

The Research Project Includes Multiple Phases:

A baseline survey one week before the cooking class. A cooking class with two surveys. A final survey 3-4 weeks after the cooking class.

In the first phase, participants will complete an online survey and be given information related to nutrition and mental health. Next participants will be provided food items and instructed on how to cook them based on specific recipes to promote mental health. Also, participants will be provided the recipes after participation to cook at home. A pre- and post-survey will be given.

In the last phase, participates will complete an online survey 3-4 weeks after the cooking class receiving a $20 gift card after completion.

Transportation to the cooking lab will not be provided and all participation is completely voluntary and confidential. Your participation in this study is greatly appreciated.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, contact: Mahba (Mahboubeh.cheraghian@ttu.edu).

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.