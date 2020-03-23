WHAT: As part of Diversity Week, the Department of Psychological Sciences will be holding a university-wide poster session for all graduate and undergraduate students with research that relates to the topic of diversity.

We welcome any completed or proposed, theoretical or empirical research on diversity, inclusivity, disparities, or underrepresented groups. If you have questions about whether your work is eligible, the organizers (Dr. Roman Taraban, roman.taraban@ttu.edu, and Dr. Molly Ireland, molly.ireland@ttu.edu) will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

WHEN and WHERE: Monday March 23 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the TTU Library Room 309 Foyer. Light refreshments will be served.

PRIZES: First, second, and third place cash prizes will be announced after the poster session in two categories: graduate and undergraduate. Awards will be based on ratings by a multidisciplinary team of judges who will attend the poster session and talk with you about your work.

This year, we are especially interested in interdisciplinary research from across campus--including but not limited to research in psychology and the social and behavioral sciences. Any undergraduate or graduate student from any department at Texas Tech will be eligible for the poster session and awards.

TO PARTICIPATE: To participate in the poster session, please e-mail your abstract to Roman Taraban (roman.taraban@ttu.edu). The due date for abstracts is Wednesday, March 18, at 5 pm. Please include the following information:

Name

Program and area

Department and college

Graduate or undergraduate

Year in school

Abstract title

Long abstract (200 words max)

Short abstract (50 words max)

The session will be open to the public. We look forward to hearing about your research!