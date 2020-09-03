TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Weekly ShortCourses Schedule

The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses are held in the Advanced Technology Learning Center (ATLC) Computer Labs, located in the west basement of the University Library building.

ShortCourses offered this week in the ATLC:

  • Microsoft Teams —3/9/2020 @ 10:00AM
  • SAS - I—3/10/2020 @ 10:00AM
  • SharePoint—3/10/2020 @ 4:00PM
  • Power BI—3/11/2020 @ 2:00PM
  • PowerPoint—3/12/2020 @ 10:00AM

For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.
Posted:
3/9/2020

Originator:
IT Education

Email:
iteducation@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


Categories