Texas Tech Graduate School Fair

The Texas Tech Graduate School is excited to bring you this year’s Texas Tech Graduate School Fair on March 26, 2020 from 10 am – 1 pm in the Red Raider Ballroom in the SUB on the Texas Tech University campus. This fair will host departments with graduate programs ONLY at Texas Tech University.

This event is for current TTU Juniors and Seniors to explore the possibilities of graduate education with Texas Tech University. Come join us to learn more about continuing your education with Texas Tech Graduate School!