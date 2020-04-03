The TTU IT Division warns faculty, staff, and students to remain vigilant for malicious cyber activity seeking to capitalize on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic. Internet criminals using emails and social media posts requesting donations for duplicitous charitable organizations commonly appear after major natural disasters or high-profile incidents, such as the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We advise the Texas Tech University community to exercise caution in handling any external email with subject line, attachments, or hyperlinks about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic. Fraudulent communication will often contain links or attachments that direct users to phishing or malware-infected websites. In some cases, these attempts to steal your identity are very sophisticated, complete with professional logos and fluent grammar.

As President Schovanec provided in an official memorandum this week, for official information about the Coronavirus, please visit:

The TTU IT Division recommends the following cybersecurity practices to protect yourself and TTU resources from this and other email scams:

Verify the legitimacy of any email solicitation by contacting the organization directly through a trusted contact number;

Do not click on links contained within an email, unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information;

Do not open attachments, unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information;

Delete and do not reply to any suspicious or suspect emails;

Update your desktop, laptop, and/or mobile device anti-virus software; and

Keep current on critical system updates: Windows : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate macOS : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate iOS and iPadOS : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate Android : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate



We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.