Business Coordinator

20404BR

20404BR J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

To apply, visit workattexastech.com

Position Description

Performs coordinative work in the business or administrative operation of a specific department or college. Responsibilities involve the coordination and supervision of the various functions and aspects of a department as well as the monitoring operational procedures. Work is performed under general supervision with evaluation based on results obtained. May supervise staff or student assistants.



Major/Essential Functions

The job chiefly supports the College's Development operations but provides administrative assistance to the Associate Deans and the College as a whole. Provide administrative support to Director of Development and College Associate Deans including calendar maintenance and appointments, letters, and correspondence, document preparation, travel arrangements and reimbursement, and p-card reconciliations.



Assist Director of Development with prospect and donor relations, with planning donor visits, conducting donor research, preparing briefings and biographies, and drafting proposals and reports. Work with Director of Development in managing the grant application and reporting process from foundations/corporations across the schools, in coordination with Institutional Advancement and in collaboration with the College Grant Writer where relevant.



Serve as lead systems administrator for the Advance database: Maintain records, pull lists and reports, and liaise with Institutional Advancement (IA) on custom usages.



Oversee gift transmittals: Process all donor gift documentation including money transfers to Institutional Advancement Central Office and manage donor acknowledgement letter process.



Assist Event and Donor Relations Coordinator with donor and fundraising event logistics. Analyze and compile data from multiple reports and use Excel to create graphs that communicate development trends, performance, and objectives. Utilize software programs, including Microsoft Office Suite and Adobe, with a high level of competency. Assist the Senior Associate Dean with processing Graduate Fellowship applications. Provide clerical and logistical support for the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.



Receive/greet visitors and answer main-line phone calls for the College; direct visitors or phone calls to appropriate personnel. Respond to phone, email, and mail inquiries from alumni, the general public, and prospective students concerning college activities and performance calendars. Supervise student assistants. Receive mail and freight (i.e. UPS, FedEx, MailTech).



Required Qualifications

Bachelor's degree plus two (2) years related experience; OR a combination of education and/or progressively responsible related experience to equal six (6) years.



Preferred Qualifications

Creativity and strong problem solving skills. Experience with database software including the ability to create, compile and export. Ability to analyze data and represent it in graph or table format. Familiarity with Advance database or Texas Tech systems such as travel and Procurement Card reconciling. Excellent problem solving and prioritizing skills. Bachelor's degree and Excel certification.



3/6/2020



Originator:

Lyn Jackson



Email:

Lyn.Jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts





