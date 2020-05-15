Earn 3 upper level elective credit hours in only 11 days of class! Open to all students interested in landscape performance evaluation.

LARC 4352: Landscape Performance Process and Evaluation

May Intersession- 5/15/20 – 5/29/20

MTWRF 9am-1pm CASNR Annex RM 111/115

CRN 73026

Multi-disciplinary approach to the collection, documentation, and assessment of landscape performance and evaluation measures of a site as outlined by the Landscape Architecture Foundation’s resource, Evaluating Landscape Performance: A Guidebook for Metrics and Methods Selection as well as the Green Business Certification Inc. SITES rating system.

Landscapes – designed and natural – perform an array of functions that benefit nature and people. As an emerging and critically important aspect of design and development, landscape performance and evaluation empower us to create resiliency in light of rapid urbanization and shifting climate patterns. Informed by best practices of industry leaders, the curriculum focuses on key performance measures and contemporary technologies to record and evaluate the landscape performance of a site.

Follow the directions below to register for the May Intersession course:

Go to www.raiderlink.ttu.edu à MyTech Tab à Registration à Look Up Classes à Browse Classes à Summer 2020 TTU à Continue à Subject: Landscape Architecture à Click Advanced Search à Part of Term: Intersession à Click Search