The Museum of Texas Tech University is looking for any student organizations or Texas Tech departments involved within topics of S.T.E.A.M (science, technology, engineering, arts, & mathematics) that would like to promote their organization by participating in our S.T.E.A.M. Day event. All participating organizations would be provided a table and would be asked to provide either an activity, demonstration, or take-away for the public that promotes the interesting and exciting topics of S.T.E.A.M. related fields. All participating organizations/departments would receive an honorarium gift card, as well as any documentation that may be needed for proof of volunteer hours earned.

The Museum of Texas Tech University’s 2020 S.T.E.A.M Day is Saturday, April 4th from 2-4 p.m.

Please contact Dani Marshall at Danielle.marshall@ttu.edu or (806) 834-8216 to sign up, or for more information.