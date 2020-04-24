3rd Annual I’m First Gen Summit

Friday April 24th | 9am – 4pm

TTU Students, Staff, Faculty & Community Partners are invited to attend.

The I'm First Gen Summit seeks to celebrate, educate, and recognize individuals who identify as First Generation in College and is committed to fostering a space for learning and understanding as it relates to college access, completion, and First Gen Student Success.

To that end, the I'm First Gen Summit invites students, faculty, and staff to join in the experience and invites partners from across Lubbock at the non-profit and K-12 level in order to bridge the gap in understanding how to support and empower first generation students. This summit seeks to create a community-wide culture of support when serving students at all educational levels.

Learn more or submit a proposal below. We hope to see you there!

Call For Proposal | Website

For more information please contact Brandon Cruz or Marcus Graham, Co-Chairs for the I’m First Gen Summit.

