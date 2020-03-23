The Department of Psychological Sciences is hosting a Diversity Day Keynote Talk on Monday, March 23rd from 2-3 pm in the Library, Room 309, as part of the campus-wide Diversity Week (see https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/diversity.php ). Dr. Tierney Lorenz (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) will present her lab’s research on women’s sexual health, addressing the role of intersectionality in sexual experiences and well-being as well as historical disparities in research on women’s sexual desire. Her talk, “The nitty gritty of getting down and dirty: Mechanistic models of women’s sexual desire and pleasure,” will explore how dimensional models inform our understanding of sexuality, using three examples from her lab’s research: acculturation models of Latinx and Asian-American women's sexual activity, evolutionary models of sexual desire in postpartum mothers, and sexual self-schema models of excitation and inhibition among sexual minority women. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. We hope you'll be able to join us! For additional information, please contact the organizers at Molly.Ireland@ttu.edu, Roman.Taraban@ttu.edu, or Brandy.Pina.Watson@ttu.edu. Posted:

Katrina Swaringen



Katarina.Swaringen@ttu.edu



Psychological Sciences



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2020



Library 309



