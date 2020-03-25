Who: Panelists include Drs. Dana Weiser (Human Development and Family Studies), Amelia Talley (Psychological Sciences), Bryan Hotchkins (Educational Psychology and Leadership), Joe Currin (Psychological Sciences)

Moderated by Drs. Brandy Pina-Watson and Molly Ireland

What: Panelists will discuss a range of topics related to diversity issues including gender, race, ethnicity, sexuality, concealable stigmatized identities, social identity development, gendernoir racial battle fatigue as experienced by people of color while attending and/or working at predominantly White institutions, and health disparities for LGBTQIA individuals and access to sexual health information for that population.

When: Wednesday, March 25, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Where: TTU Library TLPDC (Teaching Learning and Professional Development Center), Room 151

Register: Please register in advance at https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/

Light refreshments to follow 2:00-2:30 p.m.

(Sponsored by the Department of Psychological Sciences)