Staff Senate, Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research, and Student Disability Services have partnered together during Diversity Week to provide an "I Think a Student Has Autism, What Should I Do? training for staff. Taylor Fidler, M.A., Teesha Low, and Dee Nguyen will be presenting.

Have you worked with a student before and suspected they may have autism? Have you wanted to help a student who has autism, but weren't sure of what to say or the questions you could ask? This training will provide an overview of autism and provide resources for staff when working with students who have autism. We will also review case studies and have an interactive discussion that helps promote best practices, diversity, and inclusion. Part of Diversity Week, this training is open to any Texas Tech staff. RSVP and direct questions to staffsenate@ttu.edu.

Posted:

3/9/2020



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 1:15 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 3/26/2020



Location:

Mesa Room | SUB



