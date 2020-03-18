Are you outgoing? Creative? Energetic? Then we want YOU to join our team! The Department of Transition & Engagement is looking for students who can develop interesting and engaging content that shares the student experience throughout the year. This is a great opportunity to build your professional skills and enhance your resume with a fun and dynamic internship.

We have two types of positions open – check them out below and visit our website for more detailed information and to fill out the application.

Vlogger – create individual and team vlogs highlighting aspects of life at Texas Tech that incoming and current students need to know. You can check out our current vlog series on our YouTube channel.

Social Media Intern – develop posts for the Transition & Engagement Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts and engage with followers

All positions are paid at $10 per hour, and you will have the opportunity to begin work in the summer or in the fall semester. Applications are due April 10, so don’t wait to apply! Visit our website here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/socialmediateam.php