Are you considering a graduate degree in English? The English Peer Mentors are hosting a graduate school panel featuring Texas Tech faculty as well as graduate and undergraduate students who specialize in literature, creative writing, and technical communication. Join us on Wednesday, March 11 from 1pm to 2pm in English 201 with any questions you may have about grad school and the application process. Lunch will be provided. Email marta.kvande@ttu.edu with any questions. Posted:

3/9/2020



Originator:

Sarah Huerta



Email:

sarah.huerta@ttu.edu



Department:

University Writing Center



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/11/2020



Location:

English 201



Categories

Academic

