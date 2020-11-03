TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you considering a graduate degree in English? Come to our panel on 3/11!
Are you considering a graduate degree in English? The English Peer Mentors are hosting a graduate school panel featuring Texas Tech faculty as well as graduate and undergraduate students who specialize in literature, creative writing, and technical communication. Join us on Wednesday, March 11 from 1pm to 2pm in English 201 with any questions you may have about grad school and the application process. Lunch will be provided. Email marta.kvande@ttu.edu with any questions.
Posted:
3/9/2020

Originator:
Sarah Huerta

Email:
sarah.huerta@ttu.edu

Department:
University Writing Center

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/11/2020

Location:
English 201

