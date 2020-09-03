Civil Counterpoints - "Laughing 'Til It Hurts: Comedy's Serious Roles in Public Life"

Monday, March 9, 2020 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Student Union Building Red Raider Ballroom





Invited Guests:

Regie Cabico, Poet and Spoken Word Artist

Justin Duncan, Executive Director, Lubbock Moonlight Musicals

Julie Willett, Assoc. Professor of History, TTU

Kimothy Williams, Lubbock Comedian and Musician





In these polarized times, an occasional laugh can go a long way. Comics, authors, playwrights and poets have all talked about the necessity of laughing, even if we feel like crying. George Carlin once described laughing as the moment where defenses come down and the real self emerges, at least for a moment. With the rise of stand-up comedy as a major form of spoken word and televised entertainment now moving into the space of social and political commentary, comedy has gained new standing in society as an avenue of civic engagement for a growing number of audiences. Increasing numbers of Americans are seeking comedic relief to balance their daily diet of news, keep current with popular culture and blow off steam. They satisfy this hunger by turning to various options, including the satirical bite of animated television series, stand-up artists, research-intensive comedy shows, late-night hosts and the abundant social media. What are the benefits, potential drawbacks and long-term implications of this development? This Civil Counterpoints discussion features a diversity of expert guests with backgrounds in history, theater, performance art, and stand-up comedy who share their unique perspectives on comedy’s ascendant moment. Together, they punctuate the notion that even in these tough times, we can laugh at ourselves.





The Office of the President, the Honors College, the LGBTQIA+ Center, and Student Union & Activities provided support for this program.





Free and open to the public. A reception with the invited guests follows the discussion.



