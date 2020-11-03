Are you a CoMC student interested in renewable energy?

Do you want extra credit in the SONA pool while eating lunch?





College of Media & Communication students get extra credit for a conversation over lunch.

One-on-one interviews are available every day from 12pm-1pm through Friday April 3rd.





1.2 SONA credits will be awarded for each one-hour interview, discussing renewable energy.

Most studies only award half or full SONA credits. This study offers a full one and one-fifth!





Bring your lunch to the CCR in the basement of the CoMC and enjoy the living room lab.

We’ll record your responses to questions about renewable energy investments.





This study has been approved by the internal review board: IRB2019-693.

No personal information is kept or written in these anonymous responses.





Sign up on TTUcomc.sona-systems.com and secure a time slot.

Search Google for “SONA TTU” now. Times are filling up!





https://ttucomc.sona-systems.com/