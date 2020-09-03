Show your talent at Worldwide Showcase and win cash for your organization!

Worldwide showcase will be held on April 25th, 5PM at SUB Allen Theater. Free entrance for Tech students and Lubbock community. International Student Council are currently accepting contestants. We welcome organizations, groups with no affiliated organization and individuals to represent a culture. We will have 2 winners , judges pick and audience vote. Both will win cash! International Student Council are currently accepting contestants. We welcome organizations, groups with no affiliated organization and individuals to represent a culture. We will haveand. Both will win cash!

Please contact our contestant coordinator for more information at alisha.rajan@ttu.edu Follow our instagram for updates! @iscttu Posted:

3/9/2020



Originator:

Munira Anwar



Email:

munira.anwar@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





