"American Dirt" Whose Story is This Anyway?
Latino Hispanic Faculty Staff Association of TTU & TTHSC invite you to join us at our March meeting! Lunch is provided and EVERYONE is welcome. You do not have to be Latino or Latina to attend, only a love of learning is required.

Our special guest speaker will be Dr. Cordelia Barrera, Phd, Associate Professor of Latinx Literature
Co-Director, LSJE (Literature, social Justice, Environment) Initiative
Department of English at Texas Tech University


Let's find out why the new book released is causing us to ask so many questions.


Posted:
3/9/2020

Originator:
Margaret Ceja

Email:
margaret.ceja@ttu.edu

Department:
Civil Environ Construct Engineering

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/9/2020

Location:
University Libraries - Room 309


