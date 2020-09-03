Latino Hispanic Faculty Staff Association of TTU & TTHSC invite you to join us at our March meeting! Lunch is provided and EVERYONE is welcome. You do not have to be Latino or Latina to attend, only a love of learning is required.







Our special guest speaker will be Dr. Cordelia Barrera, Phd, Associate Professor of Latinx Literature

Co-Director, LSJE (Literature, social Justice, Environment) Initiative

Department of English at Texas Tech University











Let's find out why the new book released is causing us to ask so many questions.









