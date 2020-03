Entertainment will include: Mariachi Estrella de Lubbock & Ballet Folklorico Aztlan De Lubbock

Special Guest Speaker: Associate Dean Jorge Iber Ph.D., Texas Tech University

Dinner: Top Tier by Texas Tech University

Cost: $30.00

Proceeds: Food Pantry of Texas Tech University, Back To School Fiesta & Establish a Scholarship Fund

To Purchase Tickets e-mail: patty.rodriguez@ttu.edu









Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 4/17/2020



Academic Event Center, TTHSC - 3601 4th Street Lubbock, Texas



