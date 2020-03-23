TTU HomeTechAnnounce

How do you define American? Student Perspectives & Dialogues
This year’s Diversity Week will feature a roundtable discussion with healthy dialogues about immigration in America. With this event, we hope to give accurate information about being undocumented, clear up some common misconceptions regarding the undocumented status, and how this affect students across the country, including students here at Tech. Joining TTU Define American Chapter will be members from Young Conservatives of Texas, Tech College Republicans and Tech Student Democrats, along with guest speakers Ryan Eller who is the current CEO of Define American and  Adrian Escarate who is a young DACA recipient. RSVP here.
Posted:
3/9/2020

Originator:
Holley Browning

Email:
holley.browning@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 3/23/2020

Location:
SUB Ballroom

Categories