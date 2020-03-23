This year’s Diversity Week will feature a roundtable discussion with healthy dialogues about immigration in America. With this event, we hope to give accurate information about being undocumented, clear up some common misconceptions regarding the undocumented status, and how this affect students across the country, including students here at Tech. Joining TTU Define American Chapter will be members from Young Conservatives of Texas, Tech College Republicans and Tech Student Democrats, along with guest speakers Ryan Eller who is the current CEO of Define American and Adrian Escarate who is a young DACA recipient. RSVP here Posted:

Holley Browning



holley.browning@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2020



SUB Ballroom



Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization

