(HER)story of Women at Texas Tech

Presented by Christine Self, Ph.D and Associate Archivist Lynn Whitfield

12:00 p.m. - 12:50 p.m. TTU Library Croslin Room

FREE and open to the public

It may seem like an odd fact to point out today, but when Texas Tech University was established in 1923 as Texas Technological College, the idea of a coed higher learning institution was still relatively new.

From the early days on the high plains of Texas, women played significant roles in the development of the region. Women were a part of that breed labeled as pioneers. As a part of the development of West Texas, Texas Tech provided an opportunity for women to be pioneers of education during the schools' initial years. Four women – Mary Howard Doak, Elizabeth Howard West, Margaret W. Weeks and Florence A. Drane, true pioneers in every sense of the words, were deeply involved with Texas tech from the early days of its existence and left their marks upon the school.

The Women Who Shaped Texas Tech - Beginning in 2014, the University Archives sponsors a "Women Who Shaped Texas Tech" exhibit as part of Women's History Month, which is celebrated each March. The women selected for the exhibit meet 2-3 of the following criteria: 1) they qualify as either a "groundbreaker" and/or a "first" in Texas Tech history, 2) they have a long-lasting legacy at the university [Many often have a long-lasting legacy in their community as well], and 3) they are documented in the holdings of the University Archives either in the form of photographs, manuscript collection(s), A/V collections such as oral histories, reference files and/or faculty files.

Join us in learning about women faculty, staff and students from past to present that have made significant contributions to research, service and teaching on our campus.

More info on Pioneer Women of Texas Tech can be found here; http://swco.ttu.edu/University_Archive/ttuwomen4.html

