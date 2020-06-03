You have the possibility to learn German at Texas Tech this summer from the convenience of your own home or wherever you are. GERM 1310: Survival German Languages & Cultures will be offered for the first time during summer this year in Summer I.





The course consists out of multiple modules, each containing readings and videos that will familiarize you with cultural values and practices you can expect to encounter in the German speaking world. The course also trains you in basic vocabulary and grammar to help you ask and understand questions and communicate your needs in a variety of settings.





This course is a perfect way to fulfill the multicultural requirements during the summer (from wherever you are!) or prepare you ti study abroad/ work or holidays in a German speaking country.





For more information, contact Claudia Schumann at claudia.schumann@ttu.edu

