Free Dinner at the Oxfam Hunger Banquet!
The Oxfam Hunger Banquet is part of diversity week and helps raise the awareness of hunger across the globe. Upon arrival, students will draw a ticket that places them into an income class and sets forth what meal they will receive! Throughout the evening there will be presentations about food insecurity and a special presentation from Raider Red's Food Pantry about how they combat this problem on Texas Tech's campus! For additional information about the Oxfam Hunger Banquet please contact sab@ttu.edu.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Posted:
3/12/2020

Originator:
Colin Owens

Email:
colin.m.owens@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 3/23/2020

Location:
SUB Red Raider Ballroom

