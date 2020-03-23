The Oxfam Hunger Banquet is part of diversity week and helps raise the awareness of hunger across the globe. Upon arrival, students will draw a ticket that places them into an income class and sets forth what meal they will receive! Throughout the evening there will be presentations about food insecurity and a special presentation from Raider Red's Food Pantry about how they combat this problem on Texas Tech's campus! For additional information about the Oxfam Hunger Banquet please contact sab@ttu.edu. This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab



3/12/2020



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2020



SUB Red Raider Ballroom



