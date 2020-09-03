Description:

The coordinator performs supervisory and coordinative work in the operation of a specific program or departmental project. Responsibilities involve the coordination and supervision of the various functions and aspects of a specific program as well as the monitoring of program staff and operational procedures. Work is performed under general supervision with evaluation based on results obtained. May supervise program staff, volunteers and student assistants.

High school graduation plus five (5) years progressively responsible related experience; additional related education may exchange for the required experience on a year for year basis.

The successful applicant should have analytical and communication skills, the ability to interpret and apply polices and procedures, knowledge of word processing and other computer programs, and the ability to work independently. In addition, the person should be bright, eager to learn, detail oriented, and have the ability to take initiative to complete a variety of tasks.

APPLY HERE: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/Home/Home?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635#jobDetails=500207_5635

3/9/2020



Noelle Jordan



Email: noelle.jordan@ttu.edu



Department: Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





