CopyMail will be closed March 16-19 due to spring break. We will reopen Monday, March 23 with regular hours.

Orders placed before spring break may not be available until after March 23. Please order accordingly. Call us at 742-3444 or email copymail@ttu.edu if you have any questions.

CopyMail | 806.742.3444

Student Union & Activities | www.sub.ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @ttusub