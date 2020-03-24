As part of TTU’s Women’s History Month observations, the Office of Institutional Diversity will host the Black Women in the Academy Luncheon on Tuesday, March 24th from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.







Join us as a panel of Black faculty members of various rank, share their journeys in academia. Dr. Carol Sumner, Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President for Diversity will serve are moderator. There will also be a special recognition of Black female full professors during the luncheon.







The event is free and open to all. Please RSVP by Friday, March 13th at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-women-in-the-academy-luncheon-tickets-98297124345?ref=estw





For more information, call 806-742-7025 or email diversity@ttu.edu