Women's and Gender Studies wants to get to know the feminist sorority women on our campus! It doesn't matter what organization you're affiliated with, what age you are, or what role you have at Texas Tech. Collegian sorority members, graduate student, staff, and faculty alumnae members -- we want to hear from you!



Interested? Just click here! - > https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPGnI4D6ysdNNrUZRuKoHLJJUN0NLMU9XQkFFTjJJN1JaRVJPT1dNMlZDNy4u Posted:

3/11/2020



Originator:

Jocelyne Scott



Email:

JB.Scott@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies





Categories

Academic

Student Organization