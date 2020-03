2020 promises to bring exciting times in Public Media! We pledge to create more local content for broadcast and digital, hold events in our community that celebrate all of us, and continue to program your favorite PBS shows like NATURE, PBS NewsHour, and MASTERPIECE. We ask for your pledge to our March fund drive to help us reach those goals. We need your financial contribution to continue the work you value and depend on every day!



PLEDGE YOUR SUPPORT NOW! PBS Texas Tech Public Media Schedule Browse Programs with Thank You Gifts Posted:

3/11/2020



Originator:

Rebekah Ivey



Email:

becky.ivey@ttu.edu



Department:

KTTZ Television Station





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental Events