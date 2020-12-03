Hello all!

The whole point of Google DSC is for you to be able to grow as a developer and learn what YOU are interested in, by using Google resources. So, if you could please take 30 seconds to fill out this survey, to let us know what you’re interested in learning/growing in, or even teaching others, It would help us plan our upcoming events accordingly. This has all the options available for Google Cloud Study Jams and Google Cloud hero workshops. We will be taking decisions by End of week so make sure so put your vote in by Sunday. Have an awesome spring break and stay safe! Form Link : https://forms.gle/64wJB3w2LAisyhfv5 Posted:

3/12/2020



Originator:

Saransh Kalra



Email:

saransh.kalra@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization

TTU IT Training

