Join us this evening, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 5:30 pm (BIOL 101) for the third lecture in the Archaeological Institute of America Spring series.

Dr. Linda Gosner, Assistant Professor and Postdoctoral Scholar with the Michigan Society of Fellows at the University of Michigan, will deliver a talk entitled:



An Uncaptured Sardinia? Mobility and Connectivity in the Coastal and Inland Landscapes of Ancient West-Central Sardinia.

For more on the AIA Lubbock Society see: https://www.depts.ttu. edu/classic_modern/aia/

For a campus map: https://www.ttu.edu/map/

3/11/2020



Chris Witmore



christopher.witmore@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/12/2020



BIOL 101



