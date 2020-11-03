As a supplement to the communications provided by President Schovanec and Jodie Billingsley, the TTU IT Division has assembled a technology preparedness checklist, so that in an extenuating situation that requires the university to close face-to-face operations temporarily, teaching, learning and work can continue. For faculty members who need to transition their courses online, please review https://www.depts.ttu.edu/elearning/remote/. Most faculty are already using Blackboard in some capacity: FY2020 Type Usage # of Courses 8,442 # of Faculty 2,187 # of Students 38,080 FY2019 Type Usage # of Courses 9,580 # of Faculty 2,207 # of Students 38,047 For details on the items listed below, as well as other tips, visit https://go.ttu.edu/remote-access often, as we will continue to add new information. We have provided a feedback button on that page and ask for your comments as you prepare and test the Teams platform. We recommend that you prepare your computing devices at home to work remotely: Install and update Microsoft Office , which includes O neDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Office Install Skype for Business on desktop and mobile devices for online meetings. Employees can also place and receive business phone calls remotely.

Test Microsoft Teams for online meetings and collaboration. Teams desktop software is automatically installed as part of Office 365 and is also accessible through mobile apps and on the web . Teams is the collaboration tool that will eventually replace Skype for Business at TTU, with an intuitive, feature-rich platform that fully integrates with Office 365 services. Visit the Microsoft Teams Quick Start for EDU .

Office 365 web Microsoft Teams Quick Start for EDU Campus adoption of Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams is very high, as shown in these metrics: · FY19 FY20 (1st Half) Skype for Business Instant messages 8.5 million 4.6 million Audio minutes 7.5 million 3.9 million Video minutes 79,000 39,000 Application sharing sessions 19,000 11,000 Conferences (meetings) 41,000 24,000 Microsoft Teams: Total Groups 1,257 1,749

Begin using OneDrive for Business, TTU’s secure cloud file storage service. We recommend that you store all documents—starting with key documents you are likely to need most—in OneDrive for Business for secure access from anywhere on any device; you will not need VPN to access those documents from home.

OneDrive for Business, Set up your TTU email on a variety of devices and learn how to use it via a web browser as well.

Update operating systems. Windows macOS Android iOS/iPadOS

Install Symantec anti-malware/anti-virus software from www.eRaider.ttu.edu ; free for personal and TTU-owned devices. Note, you will select the non-managed version for home use.

Update other application software and mobile apps.

Ensure that adequate devices, trusted network connectivity, and peripherals (webcams, headsets, microphones) are available, configured, and tested with each application you intend to use.

3/11/2020



