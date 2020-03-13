Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi is now accepting applications for the 2020 Dr. Comfort Awotwi Pratt Endowed Study Abroad Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to Sigma Delta Pi members to fund their study abroad experience in Spain or Latin America.

Students who are not yet members of the organization are eligible if they are participating in the Study Abroad for Educators in Salamanca, Spain program and will become members of Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi after the study abroad program and serve on the Executive Committee for at least one academic year after their initiation.

Applications will be reviewed by the Sigma Delta Pi Scholarships and Awards Committee, who will determine how many scholarships will be awarded and the amount of money to be awarded.