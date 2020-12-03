|
A serious vulnerability was recently discovered in Windows 10 which, if exploited, could result in attackers taking full control of your computer (source: https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/en-US/security-guidance/advisory/CVE-2020-0796).
Microsoft released a security update today to fix this vulnerability. The TTU IT Division recommends updating your Windows products immediately to protect yourself and information resources. You may find information about updating your system online at https://www.askIT.ttu.edu/windowsupdate.
We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
3/12/2020
Originator:
IT Help Central
Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Department:
ITHC
Categories