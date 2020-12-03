



We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at A serious vulnerability was recently discovered in Windows 10 which, if exploited, could result in attackers taking full control of your computer (source: https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/en-US/security-guidance/advisory/CVE-2020-0796 ).Microsoft released a security update today to fix this vulnerability.You may find information about updating your system online at https://www.askIT.ttu.edu/windowsupdate We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu . For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

3/12/2020



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





