The TTU IT Division warns faculty, staff, and students to remain vigilant against malicious cyber activity seeking to capitalize on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic. Internet criminals have created fake Coronavirus maps, which appear to be identical to the popular and legitimate maps published by Johns Hopkins University and the New York Times. Be extremely careful when searching for these map sites. The fake websites download malware and steal browser history, usernames/passwords, credit card numbers, and other sensitive information.

Further, we advise the Texas Tech University community to exercise extreme caution in handling any external email with subject line, attachments, or hyperlinks about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic. Fraudulent communication will often contain links or attachments that direct users to phishing or malware-infected websites. In some cases, these attempts to steal your identity are very sophisticated, complete with professional logos and fluent grammar.

We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.