Dear Texas Tech University Student and Families,

Please be aware that Federal Direct Loans associated with the 2020-2021 award year and onward will have a new additional requirement from the Department of Education. From 2020-2021 onward, students and parents that are borrowing a Federal Direct Loan will be required to complete an additional Master Promissory Note (MPN) counseling prior to the first disbursement of the aid year.

The new counseling will require borrowers to view how much they currently owe in federal student loans and to acknowledge that they have seen this amount before the school can make a first disbursement of the first Federal Direct Loan that a student or parent borrower receives for each new year.