Raider Red’s Food Pantry will remain open, and we will post Raider Red’s Food Pantry hours weekly. If the Food Pantry is not open during normal University office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, please call the Office of Dean of Students at 806-742-1932, and we will make arrangements to open the pantry.

Friday, March 13th the Food Pantry will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Raider Red’s Food Pantry hours for the week of March 16th through March 20th are as follows:

Monday, March 16 th – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 th – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 th – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 th – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, March 20th – University Closed

Weekly updates will be posted.