Raider Red’s Food Pantry will remain open, and we will post Raider Red’s Food Pantry hours weekly. If the Food Pantry is not open during normal University office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, please call the Office of Dean of Students at 806-742-1932, and we will make arrangements to open the pantry.
Friday, March 13th the Food Pantry will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Raider Red’s Food Pantry hours for the week of March 16th through March 20th are as follows:
- Monday, March 16th – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 17th – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 18th – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Thursday, March 19th – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Friday, March 20th – University Closed
Weekly updates will be posted.