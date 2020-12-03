TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Raider Red's Food Pantry Hours for March 13 and Week of Spring Break

Raider Red’s Food Pantry will remain open, and we will post Raider Red’s Food Pantry hours weekly.  If the Food Pantry is not open during normal University office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, please call the Office of Dean of Students at 806-742-1932, and we will make arrangements to open the pantry.  

Friday, March 13th the Food Pantry will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Raider Red’s Food Pantry hours for the week of March 16th through March 20th are as follows: 

  • Monday, March 16th – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 17th – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 18th – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 19th – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Friday, March 20th – University Closed

Weekly updates will be posted.

Posted:
3/12/2020

Originator:
Ileana Hinojosa

Email:
ileana.hinojosa@ttu.edu

Department:
Campus Life


Categories