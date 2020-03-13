Attention Advisors: Join us at a session titled, “Using Blackboard Collaborate Ultra for Synchronous Advising” 2:00 to 3:00, Friday, March 13th 10:00 to 11:00, Monday, March 16th and 3:00 to 4:00, Monday, March 16th 10:00 to 11:00, Monday, March 16th and 3:00 to 4:00, Tuesday, March 17th TLPDC, Room 153, In this session, representatives from eLearning and Academic Partnerships and Student Success and Retention will go over ways in which advisors might use the Collaborate Ultra tool as well as Strive to schedule and conduct real-time advising sessions with students, particularly as we head into advanced registration. Please note: To use Collaborate Ultra, TTU-IT will need to create an Ultra account for you as the instructor. Please send your name and email address to blackboard@ttu.edu to initiate that request. Posted:

