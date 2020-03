Individual consultations are available with eLearning and TLPDC staff to help transition to remote teaching

Monday through Thursday during Spring Break OR by appointment

9:00 to 4:00

TLPDC, Room 151

Instructional designers from eLearning will be available to work individually with faculty. Our instructional designers will be available in person at the times mentioned above but are available at any other time as well by contacting eLearning.id@ttu.edu