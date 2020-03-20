TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Need extra credit? *Discuss renewable energy investment on Skype for one hour*

Are you a CoMC student interested in renewable energy?

Do you want extra credit in the SONA pool over the lunch hour?


College of Media & Communication students get extra credit for conversations 12-1pm.

One-on-one interviews are available every day from 12pm-1pm through Friday April 3rd.


1.25 SONA credits will be awarded for inteviews via Skype, discussing renewable energy.

Most studies award half or full SONA credits.  This study offers a full one and one-fourth!


Download Skype for Business from https://eraider.ttu.edu

We’ll record audio of your responses to questions about renewable energy investments.


This study has been approved by the Texas Tech internal review board: IRB2019-693.

No personal information is kept or written in these anonymous responses.


Sign up on TTUcomc.sona-systems.com and secure a time slot.

Search Google for “SONA TTU” now.  Only four times left!


Fri Mar 20th, Thu Mar 26th, Fri Mar 27th, Tue Mar 31st.

***Now offered remotely from off-campus***


https://ttucomc.sona-systems.com/
Posted:
3/17/2020

Originator:
Jonathan Blackwell

Email:
jonathan.blackwell@ttu.edu

Department:
eLearning Operations

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/20/2020

Location:
Skype link will be provided, sign up here: https://ttucomc.sona-systems.com/

