In response to Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec’s decision to take proactive measures to help limit the coronavirus (COVID-19) risk to our Texas Tech University campus community, the 2020 Discoveries to Impact Conference, including the 3rd Annual Regional Engaged Scholarship Symposium, has been canceled. The next Regional Engaged Scholarship Symposium will take place on April 1, 2021, and it will be held in conjunction with the 2021 Discoveries to Impact Conference.

For further details regarding the 2021 schedule and to register for Discoveries to Impact and all Symposium-related events, visit dti.ttu.edu.

We hope that you will join us next year!



