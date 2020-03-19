In light of current developments with COVID-19, we have decided to postpone the 36th Annual Conference on Women scheduled for April 17, 2020.. As many of you may have seen, the Texas Tech University President issued a statement announcing proactive measures designed to help limit the spread of the virus in our campus community. Among the recommendations, developed in consultation with the CDC, is the suggestion to postpone large events and gatherings. Out of an abundance of caution, we are following this suggestion for our conference, which typically has more than 200 participants.



In keeping with our concern for the health and safety of our WGS family and friends and the broader community, we will reschedule the conference for fall 2020. For those who have submitted proposals, we will be reaching out soon with more details. Thank you for your patience as we monitor and respond to the public health developments.



Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus, directly and indirectly. Please keep safe.



Thank you for your understanding as we navigate this together



