The recently implemented work from home policy change will require a modification in the existing testing service provided by Technology Operations & Systems Management (TOSM). Please note that due to the remote working policy going into effect, we will ask that you schedule a time in advance to perform the scanning necessary to receive the test results. This temporary policy will begin on Wednesday, March 18th and remain until employees are allowed to return to work on campus. To schedule a time, please call Robin at 834-2976. Thank you and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.