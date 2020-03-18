Annually, the Center for Campus Life invites all students, faculty, and staff to submit nominations for the Student Organization Awards. This event recognizes students, org advisors and student organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the Texas Tech and greater Lubbock community. All registered TTU students, org advisors, and student organizations are eligible to be nominated. Nominations are due Friday, April 3, 2020 at noon. Nominations forms can be found in the links below and on TechConnect. The recognition of nominees and award winners will be announced virtually.

There are eight nomination categories are:

Best Example of Teamwork

Most Improved Student Organization

New Student Organization of the Year

Outstanding Contribution to the Greater Community

Outstanding Organization Advisor of the Year

Outstanding Service Award

Student Leader of the Year





For additional information or assistance, contact Center for Campus Life at 742-5433 or at Student Involvement at StudentOrgs@ttu.edu.