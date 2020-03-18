MailTech/Red Raider Shred



In support of the University’s modified work policy, MailTech will be altering/reducing delivery schedules around campus. Delivery to Systems Building, Administration Building, Residence Halls, Texas Tech Plaza, West Hall, Doak Hall, TTU Federal Credit Union, BASF, Reese (1163), and the International Cultural Center will be once a day. All other departments with an active mail stop will be reduced to once a week. Mail will be sorted and collected at the Central Warehouse and may be picked up, as needed, by departments. The current Central Warehouse/MailTech hours will be 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily.



If your office will be closed, or if you have information or questions regarding these schedules, please email mailtech@ttu.edu.



Thank you for your support. We will keep the campus notified via TechAnnounce of any other updates or changes.



Additionally:



Red Raider Shred: Normal pickups will be temporarily suspended. If you have any issues or questions, please email redraidershred@ttu.edu.