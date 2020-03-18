The TTU IT Division warns faculty, staff, and students to remain vigilant for malicious cyber activity seeking to capitalize on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic. Recently, security firms have noticed an increase in malicious emails related to this topic. These emails typically fall under one of the following categories:

Messages claiming to come from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) , offering tips to prevent the spread of the virus;

, offering tips to prevent the spread of the virus; Messages claiming to come from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) , stating that the recipient is eligible for a COVID-19 related tax refund;

, stating that the recipient is eligible for a COVID-19 related tax refund; Messages from fake charities , asking recipients to donate money to help in the fight against COVID-19; and

, asking recipients to donate money to help in the fight against COVID-19; and Messages directing Android users to install a purported “COVID tracker” app. In reality, this app will lock the user’s phone and deny them access until they pay a ransom.

These messages often contain links or attachments that direct users to phishing or malware-infected websites. In some cases, these attempts to steal your identity are very sophisticated, complete with professional logos and fluent grammar.

For official information about the Coronavirus, please visit:

The TTU IT Division recommends the following cybersecurity practices to protect yourself and TTU resources from these and other email scams:

Verify the legitimacy of any email solicitation by contacting the organization directly through a trusted contact number;

Do not click on links contained within an email, unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information; visit askIT for tips on viewing the actual sender's identity rather than what is displayed in the email message.

Do not open attachments, unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information; again visit askIT for tips.

Only install mobile apps from the iTunes store or Google Play store. These apps have been vetted and confirmed to be safe by Apple and Google;

Delete and do not reply to any suspicious or suspect emails;

Update your desktop, laptop, and/or mobile device anti-virus software; and

Keep current on critical system updates: Windows: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate macOS: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate iOS and iPadOS: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate Android: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate



We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.