As announced by the Office of Research and Innovation, in-person research activities (recruitment, consent, data collection, analysis) with a participant or another research team member must STOP immediately. As a defense against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we must reduce social contact and gatherings, including many research activities. Researchers need to inform participants that data collection involving face-to-face interactions and interventions will be postponed until the University has lifted COVID-19 restrictions.



To avoid confusion in the University Community, TechAnnounce messages that recruit research participants will not be posted until Wednesday, April 1, 2020.



However, some research activities and data collection can continue:

Online surveys

Virtual interviews

Virtual focus groups

Online observations/interventions

Note that during this time, the IRB will continue to review protocols. If you submit modifications to the IRB that would allow for virtual or online data collection, we will review those revised protocols as quickly as possible.



Resources and Contacts

Check http://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/covid-guidelines.php for more information.

For any specific questions regarding research, please contact Dr. CassiDe Street at casside.street@ttu.edu.

For questions regarding TechAnnounce, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Thank you for your partnership as we work together to protect our community during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.