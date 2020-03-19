In order to connect to Texas Tech University resources for online education or for working remotely, you must have an Internet connection. You do not need a second connection. If you don’t have an Internet connection and would like to establish one, here is a list of options to consider. As with all contracts, you must read their agreements and understand before agreeing to their terms. PLEASE BE AWARE THAT YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THESE CONTRACTS AND ANY ASSOCIATED COSTS.

Texas Tech University does not endorse or recommend any of the vendors or solutions listed above. This communication is simply provided as a community service to find Internet connectivity resources quickly. Be smart – before using any new business or service provider, you should investigate to be sure the business or service provider is legitimate, check for complaints, and verify references. Some consumer resources are listed below:

If you have a smartphone, depending on the phone, carrier, and plan, you may have a tethering option as part of your data plan (usually for an additional fee) that allows you to connect a computing device via WiFi or Bluetooth. In this instance, be aware that your data plan limits will apply.



For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.