TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
AFISM Classes Cancelled

Due to the recent measures taken in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, AFISM trainings will be cancelled through the end of April.  We will be evaluating the situation on a month-by-month basis and suggest monitoring Cornerstone for future classes.  We remain committed to supporting the training needs of the campus and invite anyone to email afism.training@ttu.edu for continued support.  We would like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following resources:

 

·         Cornerstone for online training modules

·         AFISM Resources

·         AFISM Video Resources

·         AFISM Customer Portal
Posted:
3/20/2020

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


Categories