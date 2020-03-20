Due to the recent measures taken in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, AFISM trainings will be cancelled through the end of April. We will be evaluating the situation on a month-by-month basis and suggest monitoring Cornerstone for future classes. We remain committed to supporting the training needs of the campus and invite anyone to email afism.training@ttu.edu for continued support. We would like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following resources: · Cornerstone for online training modules · AFISM Resources · AFISM Video Resources · AFISM Customer Portal Posted:

