As a follow-up to our TechAnnounce message regarding Internet options, we would like to inform the TTU community of an offer available from Suddenlink/Altice:

Text from Suddenlink's website: “For households with K-12 and/or college students who may be displaced due to school closures and who do not currently have home internet access, we are offering our Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband solution for free for 60 days to any new customer household within our footprint.”

As with all contracts, you must read their agreements and understand before agreeing to their terms. Please be aware that you are responsible for these contracts and any associated costs. Texas Tech University does not endorse or recommend any of the vendor or solution listed above. This communication is simply provided as a community service to find Internet connectivity resources quickly. Be smart – before using any new business or service provider, you should investigate to be sure the business or service provider is legitimate, check for complaints, and verify references. Some consumer resources are listed below:

For specific details, please visit https://www.alticeusa.com/news/articles/feature/corporate/altice-usa-brings-free-broadband-k-12-and-college-students-during-coronavirus-pandemic.



For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.